PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Shares Up 14.8%

Shares of PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) shot up 14.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $1.98. 8,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 17,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PointsBet in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

