Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 5,343 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,867,000 after purchasing an additional 83,580 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM opened at $110.42 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $406.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.66.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.10.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $251,972.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $6,941,869. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.