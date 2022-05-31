Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $50,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $291.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.82.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities cut Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.50.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

