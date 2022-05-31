Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.47 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB opened at $210.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.62 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.06.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

