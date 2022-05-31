Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 814.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.27.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALGN opened at $284.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.93. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.64 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

