Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 819,532 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $54,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 186,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,755,000 after acquiring an additional 27,459 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 819,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,010,000 after acquiring an additional 341,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,959 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $167.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.52.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.