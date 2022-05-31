Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 144,206 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,007,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,206 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Exelon worth $58,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

EXC opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,813 shares of company stock worth $1,405,947. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

