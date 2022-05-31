Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 515,400 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 4,561.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.21% of Hologic worth $40,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Hologic by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.90. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Hologic Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.