Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $55.64 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 127.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $55,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ INTU opened at $422.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $433.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.10. The stock has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.84.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.