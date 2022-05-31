Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $50.31 Million Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 2,284.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,942 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.44% of RH worth $50,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 0.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of RH stock opened at $291.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.33. RH has a 1-year low of $236.29 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.19.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.02. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,597,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total value of $974,031.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,896 shares of company stock valued at $149,399,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RH. Gordon Haskett lowered RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on RH from $510.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RH in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.72.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.