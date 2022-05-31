Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,439 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $38,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 over the last ninety days. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.19.

NYSE:STZ opened at $246.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,368.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.01 and a 200-day moving average of $236.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -1,777.78%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

