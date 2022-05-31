Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 142,898 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,562,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 142,898 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of Marathon Oil worth $42,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $2,189,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,290,067 shares of company stock valued at $32,798,479. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MRO. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.