Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,013,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645,200 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 2.41% of Ping Identity worth $46,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,672,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ping Identity by 30.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,842 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 136.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,039,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after acquiring an additional 599,177 shares during the period. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,833,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Ping Identity by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 709,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after acquiring an additional 480,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Ping Identity news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $783,106.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 472,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,920,868.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $1,098,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,335,311.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PING shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

PING opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.66. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

