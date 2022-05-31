Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 823,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,777 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $44,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,616,000 after purchasing an additional 800,148 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 531.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 537,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,865,000 after purchasing an additional 452,465 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,621,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,049,000 after acquiring an additional 371,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,295,000 after acquiring an additional 342,951 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of WTRG opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $53.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.57%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

