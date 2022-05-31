Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 136,100 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,100 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.50% of Smartsheet worth $48,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Smartsheet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet stock opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.12. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

