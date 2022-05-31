Piper Sandler Lowers Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Price Target to $10.00

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GRCL. BTIG Research started coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gracell Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

GRCL stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $218.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -1.27. Gracell Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 3,662.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,901,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,340,000 after buying an additional 9,638,782 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $8,029,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 47.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,960,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,798,000 after buying an additional 1,604,942 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,654,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after buying an additional 803,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,093,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after buying an additional 693,928 shares in the last quarter.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

