Piper Sandler Lowers Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Price Target to $10.00

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GRCL. BTIG Research started coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gracell Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
GRCL stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $218.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -1.27. Gracell Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $16.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 3,662.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,901,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,340,000 after buying an additional 9,638,782 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $8,029,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 47.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,960,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,798,000 after buying an additional 1,604,942 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,654,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after buying an additional 803,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,093,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after buying an additional 693,928 shares in the last quarter.
About Gracell Biotechnologies (Get Rating)
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
