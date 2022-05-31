Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 909.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803,813 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.65% of Pinterest worth $153,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,411,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,314,000 after buying an additional 3,509,012 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,468,000 after buying an additional 1,807,119 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,363,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000,000 after buying an additional 1,309,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,568,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,354,000 after buying an additional 1,151,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $812,824.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,339 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,218. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

