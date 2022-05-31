Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Hits $0.0012

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $544,730.25 and approximately $120.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 34.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.97 or 0.00195313 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003419 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000519 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00009741 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001163 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.00310639 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 461,355,724 coins and its circulating supply is 436,095,288 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

