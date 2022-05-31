Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $306,619.71 and $6,851.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006297 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

