Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Shares of LON:PGR opened at GBX 4.49 ($0.06) on Friday. Phoenix Global Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The stock has a market cap of £125.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,947.97.
About Phoenix Global Resources (Get Rating)
