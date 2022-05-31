Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Trims Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lessened its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up approximately 5.5% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $16,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 624,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,408,000 after buying an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $6,732,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,100 shares of company stock worth $10,171,538 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG traded down $3.03 on Tuesday, reaching $162.61. 4,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.97 and its 200-day moving average is $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.50 and a 1-year high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AJG. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.79.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

