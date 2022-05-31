Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Invests $3.19 Million in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 122,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000. Third Coast Bancshares comprises about 1.1% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,298. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Third Coast Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

