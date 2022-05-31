Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Buys New Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 160,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,000. BankUnited makes up about 2.3% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned 0.18% of BankUnited at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.14.
BKU stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.24.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.79 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
