Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Acquires New Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,000. Kemper comprises about 1.7% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned about 0.13% of Kemper as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 2,687.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,783,000 after buying an additional 2,915,532 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,897,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,920,000 after purchasing an additional 838,783 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 430.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 502,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,564,000 after acquiring an additional 408,037 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,403,000 after acquiring an additional 343,647 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,122,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,013,000 after acquiring an additional 216,948 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of Kemper stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $52.65. 2,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,847. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $75.55. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.40.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.28). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.40%.

Kemper Profile (Get Rating)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.