PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Down 25.7% in May

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the April 30th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:PTALF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,561. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. PetroTal has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.61.
PetroTal Company Profile
