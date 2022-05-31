PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Down 25.7% in May

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the April 30th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PTALF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,561. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. PetroTal has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.61.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

