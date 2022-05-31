Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WOOF shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.23.

WOOF traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 62,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,480. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 155,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

