Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Lifted to Buy at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pernod Ricard from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $36.78 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.85.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

