PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,585 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.61% of PerkinElmer worth $154,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.84.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $156.18 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.37 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

