Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWPPW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWPPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the April 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWPPW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Perella Weinberg Partners stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,376. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

