Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 1,328,988 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,933,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,328,988 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 6.09% of ADMA Biologics worth $16,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 259,767 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADMA. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ ADMA traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.07. 33,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,705. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.60 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 83.27% and a negative return on equity of 59.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.