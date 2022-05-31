Perceptive Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 136.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836,700 shares during the period. Apellis Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.1% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 1.66% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $68,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,593,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

APLS traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,749. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.11. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 125,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $48,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,334,665.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,625 shares of company stock worth $1,913,674 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on APLS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.