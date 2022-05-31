Perceptive Advisors LLC Makes New $3.85 Million Investment in Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 668,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 2.54% of Sonendo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonendo alerts:

Sonendo stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. 2,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,820. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Sonendo, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $12.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60.

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonendo, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi acquired 50,000 shares of Sonendo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Bihl III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 170,151 shares of company stock valued at $462,595 and sold 12,304 shares valued at $34,205. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

SONX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.32.

About Sonendo (Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.