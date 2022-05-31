Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $26.73 Million Stock Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC reduced its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,665,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 482,817 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 2.72% of MacroGenics worth $26,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in MacroGenics by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MacroGenics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. 4,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,623. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $32.81.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.28). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 303.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

