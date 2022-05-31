Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,180,000 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,253,000. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises approximately 1.6% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,671,000 after buying an additional 76,459 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,363,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,291,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,854,000 after purchasing an additional 79,355 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $88,884,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after purchasing an additional 551,729 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $841,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,214,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 15,347 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $1,233,591.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,328.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,331 shares of company stock worth $10,285,430 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

NASDAQ BMRN traded down $4.44 on Tuesday, hitting $76.53. The company had a trading volume of 17,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,290. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 449.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.