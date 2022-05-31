Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys 1,200,000 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,163,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.3% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $146,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

CRNX stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,701. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. The company has a market cap of $875.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRNX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $65,264.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,719.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,720.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,775,854. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

