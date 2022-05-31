Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Short Interest Update

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,600 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the April 30th total of 306,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEBO stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $790.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $74.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.99 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 73.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEBO. Raymond James downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

