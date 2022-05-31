Peony (PNY) Hits Market Cap of $23.58 Million

Peony (PNY) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 31st. Peony has a market capitalization of $23.58 million and approximately $40,719.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0950 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Peony has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 248,191,898 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

