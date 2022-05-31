Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $26.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 523,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 101,108 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 224.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 25,484 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 334.8% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 321,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 247,234 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 975.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the period.

Shares of PEB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.53. 30,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,744. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.