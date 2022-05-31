PDT Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise makes up about 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXON. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.60.

AXON stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.16 and a beta of 0.55. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $209.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Axon Enterprise (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.