PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) to report $25.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $24.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $105.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.40 million to $105.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $117.60 million, with estimates ranging from $116.20 million to $119.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 40.19%.

PCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other PCB Bancorp news, insider Justin Chon sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 184,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

PCB stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.03. 115,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,574. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $299.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.77. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

