Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Down 5.6%

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $23.78. Approximately 2,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 445,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYCR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.64 million. Paycor HCM’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at $72,000. 25.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

