Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,878 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.06% of Paychex worth $27,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $124.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.38. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

