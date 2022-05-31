ParkinGo Hits 24 Hour Volume of $68.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 11% against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $803,117.40 and approximately $68.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,736.09 or 0.99926785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00033581 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015527 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001131 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.