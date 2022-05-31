Parian Global Management LP Takes $1.68 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000. Insulet makes up approximately 1.3% of Parian Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Insulet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,231,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,055,443,000 after buying an additional 343,978 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,661,000 after buying an additional 277,056 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $203,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,160,000 after buying an additional 33,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Insulet by 483.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,505,000 after purchasing an additional 447,492 shares during the period.

Shares of PODD traded down $23.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.51. 52,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,603. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $324.81.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.62.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

