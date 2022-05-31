Parian Global Management LP Sells 817,205 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)

Parian Global Management LP decreased its holdings in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817,205 shares during the quarter. Usio accounts for about 1.9% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Parian Global Management LP owned approximately 2.21% of Usio worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in shares of Usio by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Usio by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 212,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 44,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Usio by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 35,442 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

USIO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,016. Usio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

