Parian Global Management LP Sells 11,929 Shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Parian Global Management LP cut its holdings in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 389,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,929 shares during the period. CVRx comprises approximately 3.8% of Parian Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Parian Global Management LP’s holdings in CVRx were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in CVRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CVRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,743,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in CVRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kirk G. Nielsen bought 41,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $250,668.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,612,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,624,750.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk G. Nielsen bought 10,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $55,319.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,685,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,494,748.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 57,496 shares of company stock valued at $328,922.

NASDAQ CVRX traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,203. CVRx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). The business had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 311.83% and a negative return on equity of 148.64%. Analysts anticipate that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

