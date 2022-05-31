Paragon ID (OTCMKTS:PAGDF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Paragon ID SA (OTCMKTS:PAGDF – Get Rating) were up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.84 and last traded at $33.84. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Paragon ID to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84.

Paragon ID SA provides identification solutions worldwide. It offers access control, brand protection, contactless ticketing, label, customer relationship management, magnetic and mobile ticketing, near field communication, operation maintenance, RFID technology, secure application module, smartcard kiosk, stock management, timed use ticketing, transport item tracking, and secure service solutions.

