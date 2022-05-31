Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Short Interest Up 46.4% in May

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the April 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Shares of FNA traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.98. 27,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84. Paragon 28 has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $25.41.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Paragon 28 will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paragon 28 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

