Panoramic Resources (OTC:PANRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Panoramic Resources (OTC:PANRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of PANRF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,494. Panoramic Resources has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.29.
Panoramic Resources Company Profile
