Panoramic Resources (OTC:PANRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Panoramic Resources (OTC:PANRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PANRF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,494. Panoramic Resources has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.29.

Panoramic Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Panoramic Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Savannah nickel project in Western Australia. The company also engages in greenfield exploration activities. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

