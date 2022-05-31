Pangolin (PNG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $664,901.00

Pangolin (PNG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $0.0589 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pangolin has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a total market cap of $5.98 million and $664,901.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,152.68 or 0.03634705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00522770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00032335 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008188 BTC.

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,599,217 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

